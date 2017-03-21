Two Maine men arrested in Massachusetts on heroin charges

The Massachusetts State Police arrested three men, including two from Maine, who were allegedly taking heroin purchased in Connecticut to sell in Maine.
By Anthony Brino, BDN Staff
Posted March 21, 2017, at 12:27 p.m.

Two Maine men were arrested in Massachusetts on Saint Patrick’s Day, accused of transporting heroin from Connecticut to Maine.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, Joshua Turner, 31, of Fairfield, Andrew Labobe, 26, of Presque Isle, and Luis Vasquez, 39 of Springfield, Massachusetts, were driving north on Interstate 91 with heroin recently purchased in Hartford, Connecticut.

A Massachusetts state trooper pulled over the Chevy Tracker driven by Turner in Longmeadow, Massachusetts, for having an unreadable Maine license plate. None of the men had a driver’s license. While the vehicle was being inventoried before towing, police said they discovered an unspecified amount of heroin.

The three were arrested and taken to the Massachusetts State Police’s Springfield Barracks, where they are being held on $25,000 bail each, according to a news release. The men are facing multiple drug charges, including trafficking in heroin.

 

