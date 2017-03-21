Newport man accused of ripping girlfriend’s hair out

NEWPORT, Maine — A 27-year-old local man was arrested late Monday after he reportedly got drunk and assaulted a woman, including ripping out some of her hair, according to Newport police Chief Leonard Macdaid.

Marcus Monti was charged with domestic violence assault after the 8:15 p.m. call that was investigated by Officer Jesse Gee.

“Victim called the dispatch center to report her boyfriend was intoxicated, and had locked her and her daughter out of the home,” Macdaid said in a Tuesday email. “When the officer arrived, the victim was crying. She complained of elbow pain.”

Gee observed visible marks on her face, chin, neck and chest, the chief said.

“Defendant also pulled a large clump of hair out of her head,” Macdaid stated.

The woman told investigators that Monti assaulted her and at one point pushed her into closet doors, causing them to break, he stated.

Monti was taken to Penobscot County Jail in Bangor, where he remained on Tuesday afternoon with a $2,500 bail. He is scheduled to make his first court appearing on Wednesday.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence and would like to talk with an advocate, call 1-866-834-4357, TRS 1-800-787-3224. This free, confidential service is available 24/7 and is accessible from anywhere in Maine.