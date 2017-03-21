Waldoboro man arrested after alleged home invasion

WALDOBORO, Maine — A 45-year-old Waldoboro man was arrested Friday night and charged with aggravated assault and aggravated criminal trespass following a reported home invasion on Friendship Road.

Virgil W. Cray Sr. was released from Two Bridges Regional Jail later that night on $250 cash bail.

Waldoboro police went to the Friendship Road home at about 10 p.m. Friday after a resident reported that he was being punched and kicked repeatedly by one of three men who had forced their way into his home, according to a release from Waldoboro Police Chief Bill Labombarde.

When they arrived, officers found the alleged victim had suffered injuries consistent with his report.

The alleged victim told officers that a man unknown to him had arrived at his house about 30 minutes earlier, but he refused to let the man enter. Later, the man allegedly returned with two other men, who forced their way into the home, knocked the victim to the ground and assaulted him.

Police have not yet identified the other two suspects. The incident remains under investigation and further arrests are anticipated, according to Labombarde.

No additional information was immediately available on Tuesday.