Judge rules in favor of landowners in seaweed harvesting case

MACHIAS, Maine — In a case that has statewide implications for Maine’s growing seaweed industry and for shorefront property owners along the entire coast, a judge has ruled in favor of a group of Washington County property owners who sued to prevent seaweed harvesters from taking rockweed on their properties.

Justice Harold Stewart, presiding in Washington County Superior Court, decided on March 16 that “seaweed growing in the intertidal zone is private property owned exclusively by the [property] owner and is not owned by the State [of Maine] in trust of the public.”

The ruling does not mean the dispute is settled, however. Ben Leoni, an attorney who represents harvesting firm Acadian Seaplants in the lawsuit, said he expects to file an appeal with the state supreme court in a matter of weeks.

“Our position is that marine organisms living in the intertidal zone, or outside the intertidal zone, is public property just like clams and worms,” Leoni said Tuesday. “We respectfully disagree with the court’s decision and will appeal the case to the Maine supreme court.”

Gordon Smith represented brothers Kenneth and Carl Ross and the Roque Island Gardner Homestead Corp., who had filed the suit against Acadian Seaplants. He said Tuesday his clients are pleased with the decision and are prepared for the expected appeal.

“It is an ecological issue for them,” Smith said of his clients, adding it is not clear what kind of impact repeatedly harvesting wild seaweed from the shoreline has on the marine environment. “They have concerns about how the resource it being extracted.”

Officials with Maine Department of Marine Resources, which had taken an interest in the lawsuit, could not be reached early Tuesday afternoon for comment.