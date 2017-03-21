Five small alligators seized in Augusta

An Augusta man was found in possession of five small alligators without proper permits Tuesday afternoon, according to a press release from the Maine Warden Service.

Yifan Sun, 20, was issued a summons by the Maine game wardens for possessing the alligators, a restricted species in Maine, without a permit — a class E crime, the release said. Game wardens have since seized the alligators and Sun is being cooperative, the press release said.

Crocodiles, alligators, lizards and most venomous snakes are restricted in Maine because they are public safety threats and have the potential to become invasive species and disrupt the state’s natural habitat if they escape into the wild, the press release said.