Maple Leafs complete season sweep of Bruins

TORONTO — Tyler Bozak scored on a power play with less than two minutes left in the third period to break a tie, and the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Boston Bruins 4-2 on Monday night.

Morgan Rielly, William Nylander and Nazem Kadri also scored for the Maple Leafs (33-23-15), who swept the season series from the Bruins 4-0. The final two Toronto goals were into an empty net.

David Backes and Dominic Moore scored for Boston (38-28-6).

Frederik Andersen stopped 32 shots in the Toronto goal, and Boston goaltender Tuukka Rask made 25 saves.

Toronto’s Matt Martin and Boston’s Zdeno Chara were sent off together for cross-checking at 12:23 of the third period, and the teams played with four skaters each.

Boston had the best chance during the two minutes on a wraparound effort by Riley Nash and the resulting scramble around the Maple Leafs’ net.

Toronto went on a power play at 17:06 of the third period when Boston’s Dominic Moore went off for interference.

The Maple Leafs took advantage when Bozak scored his 17th goal of the season on a shot from the left faceoff circle.

Nylander scored his 19th of the season into the vacant goal at 18:47 and Kadri added his 29th of the season.

Moore scored his 11th goal of the season for Boston in the final seconds.

The Bruins took the lead at 7:26 of the first period on the 16th goal of the season by Backes, who took a pass from Brad Marchand, turned and shot from the right faceoff circle.

The teams were playing with four skaters each when the Maple Leafs tied the score on Rielly’s sixth goal of the season at 14:05 of the first period. Rielly pushed the puck home in front after the Maple Leafs buzzed around the Bruins goal.

Toronto’s Nikita Soshnikov was off for boarding and Boston’s Patrice Bergeron was penalized for roughing on the same play.

The Maple Leafs could not capitalize on a two-man advantage for 1:06 in the first period when Kevan Miller was penalized for high sticking at 15:47 and Bergeron was sent off for delay of the game at 16:40.

NOTES: Toronto D Connor Carrick (upper body injury) returned to the lineup Monday after missing the previous 11 games. … Boston RW David Backes (illness) did not take part in the morning skate and was considered a game-time decision. He scored a first-period goal. … Bruins C Noel Acciari and C Sean Kuraly were recalled from Providence of the American Hockey League. Kuraly did not dress for the game. … The game clock on the scoreboard malfunctioned for the first two periods and the time to play was announced on occasion. … The Maple Leafs visit the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday. … The Bruins finished a four-game trip Monday and return home to play the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday. The Bruins are 7-1-0 in their past eight home games.