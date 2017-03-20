Former UMaine hockey player signs deal with NHL’s Calgary Flames

A former University of Maine hockey player has signed a two-year, two-way deal with the Calgary Flames, the team announced Sunday.

Ryan Lomberg, who played two seasons with the Black Bears, has played in 57 games this season for Calgary’s American Hockey League affiliate in Stockton, California.

Lomberg’s new deal starts with the 2017-2018 season, but other terms of the contract were not disclosed.

The 5-foot-10, 190-pound winger, a native of Richmond Hill, Ontario, has accumulated eight goals and 11 assists in 57 games for Stockton this season.

Lomberg, who earned a reputation as a hard-nosed winger during his time at UMaine, also leads the Heat in penalty minutes with 115.

The 22-year-old Lomberg signed with Stockton as a free agent in September of 2015.

In his two seasons in Orono, Lomberg tallied 32 points (18 goals, 14 assists) for the Black Bears.

In the spring of 2014, following his sophomore season, Lomberg was charged with assault in connection with a dispute over a dog.

He was subsequently suspended from the UMaine program and Lomberg left the university after he was found guilty of disorderly conduct.

Lomberg spent the 2014-2015 season with the United States Hockey League’s Youngstown Phantoms before signing with Stockton in 2015. He split time in the 2015-2016 season between Stockton and Calgary’s ECHL affiliate in Adirondack, New York.