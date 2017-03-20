Comey confirms FBI probing alleged Russian interference in U.S. vote

FBI Director James Comey testifies before the House Intelligence Committee hearing into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election, on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 20, 2017.
JOSHUA ROBERTS | REUTERS
FBI Director James Comey testifies before the House Intelligence Committee hearing into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election, on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 20, 2017.
By Patricia Zengerle and Warren Strobel, Reuters
Posted March 20, 2017, at 11:14 a.m.

WASHINGTON — FBI Director James Comey on Monday confirmed the agency was investigating possible Russian government efforts to interfere in the 2016 U.S. election, including any links between President Donald Trump’s campaign and Moscow.

Comey told a congressional hearing on Russian activities that the probe “includes investigating the nature of any links between individuals associated with the Trump campaign and the Russian government and whether there was any coordination between the campaign and Russia’s efforts.

“Because it is an open, ongoing investigation and is classified, I cannot say more about what we are doing and whose conduct we are examining,” Comey said.

Earlier, the chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee, Republican Representative Devin Nunes, told the same hearing that the panel had seen no evidence of collusion between Russia and Trump’s 2016 campaign.

Nunes also denied an unsubstantiated claim from Trump that there had been a wiretap on his Trump Tower in New York but said it was possible other surveillance was used against the Republican.

Other congressional committees also are investigating the possible Russian connection, mostly behind closed doors. Amid a furor over whether Moscow tried to influence the presidential race on Trump’s behalf to the detriment of Democrat Hillary Clinton, lawmakers said they would make public as much of their investigations as possible.

Russia denies it attempted to influence the Nov. 8 presidential election by hacking Democratic operatives and releasing embarrassing information.

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. Quarries in France reveal an often forgotten part of Maine historyQuarries in France reveal an often forgotten part of Maine history
  2. Collins says Trump owes country explanation for wiretap allegationCollins says Trump owes country explanation for wiretap allegation
  3. Jogger found dead in Holden
  4. Crews douse fire at former Verso paper mill
  5. Chuck Berry, wild man of rock who helped define its rebellious spirit, dies at 90Chuck Berry, wild man of rock who helped define its rebellious spirit, dies at 90

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs