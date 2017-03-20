Old Orchard Beach man tries to kill ants with matches, sets house on fire

By Dawn Gagnon, BDN Staff
Posted March 20, 2017, at 4:32 p.m.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine — The State Fire Marshal’s Office said Monday that a 21-year-old man trying to exterminate ants in the basement on Saturday started a fire that destroyed his parents’ home in Old Orchard Beach.

Devon Doucette, who lived in the home, was attempting to get rid of ants in the basement by incinerating them with wooden matches.

One of those matches ignited nearby combustibles and the fire quickly spread to the rest of the house. Doucette suffered smoke inhalation and burns to his hands and arms as he carried some burning items out of the house. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated and released.

His family’s two cats and dog were killed in the fire.

The one-story home on Harmon Street was destroyed. The house was owned by his parents, Maurice and Barbara Doucette, who were not at home at the time.

Fire investigators say no charges are likely.

