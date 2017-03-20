Skowhegan woman accused of animal cruelty, running illegal pet shop

SKOWHEGAN, Maine — A Skowhegan woman is facing animal cruelty charges and is accused of illegally selling animals.

Police are currently looking for anyone who may have purchased a dog from Nicole Bizier. They said she was also using fake names, like Sarah Lancaster and Sara Plummer, to sell the dogs.

Police arrested the 32-year-old on Friday and charged her with theft by deception, cruelty to animals, and illegal operation of a pet shop.

In January, animal welfare agents received four reports saying Bizier sold dogs without proper vaccinations.

That led authorities to set up a sting operation in February, where they said they offered to buy a dog from Bizier after that she was ordered to stop selling animals. But investigators say she continued to sell them through various websites.

In March, police say they received a complaint of animal cruelty after she sold a dog that had been muzzled for an extended period of time, causing severe tissue damage.

When police arrested Bizier on Friday, animal welfare agents seized seven pit bulls and four other adult dogs from her home.

The dogs were all taken to Somerset Humane Society for medical care.

The Skowhegan Police Department is requesting the public to call 474-6908 if they believe they have been a victim of Bizier’s illegal activity.