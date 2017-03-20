David Rockefeller Sr., billionaire whose family helped create Acadia, dies at 101

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND, Maine — David Rockefeller Sr., whose family has extensive ties to Mount Desert Island and who personally has supported many of the island’s institutions, has died at the age of 101, according to media reports.

Rockefeller, who served as chairman and chief executive of Chase Manhattan bank for more than a decade, died on Monday morning at his home in Pocantico Hills, New York, the New York Times reported.

Rockefeller’s father, John D. Rockefeller Jr., made a fortune in the oil business and is one of the founders of Acadia National Park, having donated thousands of acres of land to the park in the early 20th century.

In 2015, just prior to his 100th birthday, the international banker and philanthropist donated approximately 1,000 acres of land on MDI to the Mount Desert Land and Garden Preserve.

Rockefeller, who would have turned 102 on June 12, is one of a handful of billionaires who summer on MDI, but he is the only one whose family has been among the island’s wealthy rusticators for generations. David Rockefeller’s parents, John D. and Abby Aldrich Rockefeller, first bought a seasonal home on MDI in 1910.

According to Forbes, which each year compiles lists of the wealthiest people in the world, David Rockefeller Sr. had an estimated net worth of $3.2 billion in 2014, ranking him as the 207th richest American citizen. By Forbes’ estimates, Rockefeller was the oldest living billionaire in the world.

