Intoxicated Bangor group attacked by fake Uber driver

BANGOR, Maine — A group of three intoxicated people got the ride of their lives early Sunday after an interaction with a criminal who said he was an Uber driver, Bangor police Sgt. Tim Cotton said Monday.

“The victims were intoxicated leaving a bar when they met a man (approximately 35 years old, thin build and a moustache) who told them he was an Uber driver and would drive them where they needed to go,” Cotton said in an email.

The rideshare company Uber started driving locals around Bangor a year ago. Uber drivers pick up customers in their vehicles, much like a taxi. Customers also must register with the company prior to requesting a ride.

“The issue here is that [the fake Uber driver] offered to drive their car,” Cotton said in the email. “They accepted and as they drove, he pulled into a parking lot on lower Main Street and began to punch two male victims in the face. The males fought back and the ‘driver’ fled the scene.”

The incident was reported to law enforcement at 1:41 a.m. Sunday. The vehicle was not damaged and nothing was taken, Cotton said.

The fake Uber driver has not been located, the sergeant said.