NCAA women’s basketball roundup: UConn breezes past Albany

Kia Nurse and Napheesa Collier each had 24 points as the Connecticut women’s basketball team extended its winning streak to 108 in a row with a 116-55 rout of 16th-seeded Albany on Saturday in a first-round NCAA tournament game at the Bridgeport Regional in Storrs, Connecticut.

Nurse tied a career-high with six 3-pointers and Collier added 10 rebounds for her 15th career double-double for the Huskies (33-0), who are vying for an unprecedented fifth consecutive NCAA championship and 12th overall.

Gabby Williams collected 20 points and 10 rebounds for her 10th double-double of the season, and Katie Lou Samuelson had a team-high nine assists to go along with 15 points.

Connecticut, the NCAA Tournament’s top seed, will next play eighth-seeded Syracuse in a rematch of the 2016 title game on Monday. Albany fell to 21-12.

No. 8 Syracuse 85, No. 9 Iowa State 65

Brittney Sykes scored 28 points as the Orange routed the Cyclones in the first round of the Bridgeport Regional at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut.

Nancy Lieberman Award finalist Alexis Peterson finished with 25 points and eight assists and Gabby Cooper added 24 points for Syracuse (22-10). Iowa State fell to 18-13.

Briana Day grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds — five offensive — and added five points for the Orange, who shot 41.8 percent (28 of 67). Cooper matched a program single-game record when she knocked down her eighth 3-pointer in the final quarter.

No. 5 Tennessee 66, No. 12 Dayton 57

Diamond DeShields scored a game-high 24 points as the Lady Vols pulled away from the Flyers at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

Mercedes Russell added her 18th double-double of the season with 14 points and 10 rebounds for Tennessee (20-11), which will face Louisville on Monday night with a trip to the Oklahoma City Regional semifinals at stake. Reserve Schaquilla Nunn contributed 14 points and 15 boards.

Alex Harris scored 10 points and grabbed 12 rebounds while Javonna Layfield contributed 10 points for the Flyers (22-10), but their top two scorers were shut down. Kelley Austria went just 4 of 11 from the field and managed only nine points, while Jenna Burdette made only 3 of 15 shots and was held to seven points.

No. 4 Louisville 82, No. 13 Chattanooga 62

Asia Durr scored a game-high 27 points as the Cardinals held off the Lady Mocs in first-round play in the Oklahoma City bracket at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

Myisha Hines-Allen notched her 16th double-double of the season with 16 points and 12 rebounds and Jazmine Jones had 14 points for the Cardinals (28-7), who shot 61 percent (36 of 59).

Louisville managed 28 assists in the game, led by Mariya Moore’s 10, to claim the program record for assists in a single game. Chattanooga fell to 21-11.

No. 12 Quinnipiac 68, No. 5 Marquette 65

Jen Fay scored 20 points as the Bobcats recorded the program’s first victory in the NCAA Tournament with a win over the Golden Eagles in the Stockton Regional at Coral Gables, Florida.

Adily Martucci blocked a go-ahead 3-point shot by Natisha Hiedeman with 24 seconds remaining to preserve the victory for Quinnipiac (28-6), which nearly squandered a 19-point second-half lead. The Bobcats, who were 0-2 in their previous trips to the NCAA Tournament, will carry an 11-game winning streak into Monday’s game against fourth-seeded Miami, which posted a 62-60 win over 13th-seeded Florida Gulf Coast.

Erika Davenport scored a game-high 21 points and Allazia Blockton added 14 for the Golden Eagles (25-8), who saw their eight-game winning streak come to an end.

No. 4 Miami 62, No. 13 Florida Gulf Coast 60

A last-second layup by Keyona Hayes gave the Hurricanes a victory at Coral Gables, Fla.

Hayes, who finished with a game-high 16 points and 10 rebounds, made the layup after Miami (24-8) called a timeout with seven seconds left following a 3-pointer by Florida Gulf Coast’s Taylor Gradinjan with 10 seconds remaining that tied the score at 60.

Florida Gulf Coast, led by Jordin Alexander’s 11 points, five rebounds and five assists, finishes its season 26-9.

No. 2 Stanford 72, No. 15 New Mexico State 64

Sophomore forward Alanna Smith came off the bench to score 21 points, grab 11 rebounds and block a career-high six shots and the Cardinal rallied in the second half to beat the Aggies at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas.

Senior guard Karlie Samuelson scored 17 points and junior guard Brittany McPhee added 16 points for the Cardinal (29-5), who erased a seven-point halftime deficit and advanced to face seventh-seeded Kansas State, which posted a 67-54 victory over 10th-seeded Drake.

Brooke Salas scored 26 points and Moriah Mack added 15 points and seven rebounds for the Aggies (24-7), who started out red-hot but could not hold off the Cardinal in the fourth quarter.

No. 7 Kansas State 67, No. 10 Drake 54

Breanna Lewis had a season-high 23 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Wildcats to a win in Manhattan, Kansas.

The loss stopped a 22-game winning streak for Drake (28-5). It was the second-longest winning streak in the country.

Kansas State (23-10) has one of the tallest teams in Division I, with nine of 13 players on the roster standing 6-0 or taller and the size advantage led the Wildcats to a 41-26 edge in rebounding, including 14-9 in offensive rebounds.

No. 1 Baylor 119, No. 16 Texas Southern 30

Baylor placed six players in double figures and canned 63.2 percent of its field goal tries in obliterating Texas Southern at Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas.

Beatrice Mompremier came off the bench and scored a game-high 22 points for the Bears (31-3), which will play Monday night against the winner of the California-LSU matchup. Kalani Brown added 21 in just 19 minutes, sinking 9 of 10 field goal tries.

Joyce Kennerson was most of Texas Southern’s offense, piling up 19 points.

Baylor dominated the rebounding battle 60-19.

No. 10 Oregon 71, No. 7 Temple 70

Freshman Ruthy Hebard hit the game-winning basket with eight seconds left and Oregon was victorious in its first NCAA Tournament game in 12 years at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina.

Hebard, who finished with a team-best 23 points, hit a shot inside the paint to give the Ducks (21-13) the lead. Hebard also helped the Ducks win the game at the defensive end, as she got a hand on Feyonda Fitzgerald’s lay-up attempt in the final seconds.

Oregon will face either second-seeded Duke or 15th-seeded Hampton in the second round.

Junior Alliya Butts had a game-high 28 points for Temple (24-8).

No, 4 UCLA 83, No. 13 Boise State 56

Jordin Canada recorded a career-high 16 assists and scored 15 points to lead UCLA in the game in Los Angeles.

The Bruins (24-8) advance to play the winner of No. 5 Texas A&M and No. 12 Penn.

UCLA was also led by Monique Billings’ 19 points and seven rebounds, and Boise State (25-8) was led by reserve Riley Lupfer’s 13 points in 23 minutes. Brooke Pahukoa also had 13 points.

The Broncos shot only 30 percent from the field, including 7 of 29 from 3-point range. The Bruins shot 58.2 percent and were 10 of 17 from beyond the arc.

No. 6 Oklahoma 75, No. 11 Gonzaga 62

Vionise Pierre-Louis tallied 17 points, nine rebounds and a career-high nine blocked shots to lead Oklahoma in a game played in Seattle.

The Sooners (23-9) will face the winner of No. 3 Washington and No. 14 Montana State in a second-round game.

The Bulldogs (26-7) were led by Laura Stockton’s 14 points and Jill Barta’s 13 points and five rebounds.