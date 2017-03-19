Bangor’s Waddell caps national swim meet with second-place finish

Emma Waddell of Bangor won a silver medal in the 100-yard freestyle during the final day of the NCAA Division lll Swimming and Diving Championships held at the Conroe ISD Natatorium in Shenandoah, Texas, on Saturday.

The Williams College junior and former Bangor High School star finished in 49.45 seconds while winner Fiona Muir of Emory University touched in 49.28. Muir led at the 50-yard mark with a 23.53 to Waddell’s 24.07 Waddell closed on the final 50 with the fastest 50 split (25.38) in the field but Muir held off Waddell’s challenge.

In the 400 free relay, Waddell’s anchor leg of 49.1 pulled Williams passed Kenyon for the silver medal with a 3:23.1 finish. Kenyon placed third (3:23.3). Emory won the event. (3:19.5)

Earlier in the meet, Waddell collected gold medals in the 50 free and 100 butterfly.

Also in Saturday’s competition, Readfield’s Mary Erb, a freshman at Connecticut College, won the 200-yard breaststroke (2:14.6).

Emory won the team championship and Williams placed second. In the 51 team field, Bates College of Lewiston scored 13th and Bowdoin College of Brunswick finished in a tie for 34th.

Earlier in the four-day meet, Waddell captured first-place finishes in the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly. She also helped Williams’ 400 and 200 freestyle relay teams claim second-place finishes.