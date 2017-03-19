Berwick man charged with domestic assault, kidnapping

BERWICK, Maine — A Berwick man was arrested Friday evening after a domestic dispute.

Matthew Kishimoto, 26, was charged with kidnapping, criminal threatening with a firearm, domestic violence assault with strangulation, OUI and failure to stop for an officer, according to the Berwick Police Department.

Officers responded around 5:20 p.m. Friday to a report of a domestic dispute at a residence on Little River Road, and Kishimoto was subsequently arrested, according to Berwick police.

He is being held at York County Jail in Alfred without bail pending arraignment.

Berwick police said that charges could be dropped, added or amended upon review by the York County district attorney’s office.

The incident remains under investigation.