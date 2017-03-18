Kennedy helps UMaine softball team gain split

MISSOULA, Montana — Junior Annie Kennedy scattered eight hits and Rachel Carlson and Erika Leonard each drove in a pair of runs as the University of Maine snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 7-4 softball victory over Montana on Friday.

Earlier in the day, freshman Madison Cathcart had three hits and drove in five runs as Seattle beat the Black Bears 10-1 in five innings in their Griz Classic opener.

In the second game, Kennedy struck out one and didn’t walk anyone while going the distance. All four runs off her were unearned and all eight hits were singles.

She induced 16 groundball outs.

Carlson’s run-scoring triple and Leonard’s two-run sacrifice fly highlighted a four-run second inning that staked the Black Bears to a lead they would never relinquish.

Alex Wardlow had an RBI single in the bottom of the second as Montana scored twice but the Black Bears expanded the lead to 7-2 in the fourth on RBI singles by Carlson and Rachel Harvey and Alyssa Derrick’s run-scoring double.

Carlson had two hits for the 3-14 Black Bears.

Wardlow had two singles for the 10-15 Grizzlies.

In the first game, Cathcart belted a three-run double in the fourth inning to highlight a six-run rally that broke the game open.

Kayla Gonzales had two hits and two RBIs and Paige Bouska also had a pair of hits to support the six-hit pitching of Andie Larkins for the Redhawks.

Larkins struck out eight and walked three for Seattle.

Harvey doubled and singled for UMaine and Carlson had a pair of base hits. Meghan Royle tripled and drove in the Black Bear run.

Women’s Basketball

Husson’s Guerrette selected to play in Senior All-Star game

Husson University senior guard Chandler Guerrette, the North Atlantic Conference’s Player and Defensive Player of the Year, has been selected to play in the New England Women’s Basketball Association (NEWBA) Senior All-Star game on Saturday, March 25, at the Mildred S. Howard Gymnasium at Mount Holyoke College in Massachusetts.

Game time is 2 p.m.

She will play on the white team which will be coached by Husson’s Kissy Walker, the NEWBA Coach of the Year.

The former Presque Isle High School star is the third player in Husson program history to be selected to play in the game and it will mark the first time Husson has had players in back-to-back years chosen.

Victoria McIntyre played in last year’s game.

Guerrette led the Eagles in several categories this season including points per game (14.4), assists (102) and steals (98).

Her game-high 28 points led Husson to its first ever win in the NCAA Division III Tournament, a 74-72 triumph over DeSales University of Pennsylvania.

The ECAC New England Division III Player of the Year concluded her four-year career with 1,333 points, 410 rebounds, 294 assists and 255 steals. Her 1,333 points make her the school’s third leading career scorer.