Bangor Municipal Golf Course re-certified as ‘Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary’

BANGOR, Maine — Bangor Municipal Golf Course has retained its designation as a “Certified Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary” through the Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary Program for Golf Courses, an Audubon International program.

Participation is designed to help course personnel plan, organize, implement and document a comprehensive environmental management program and receive recognition for their efforts. To reach certification, a course must demonstrate that it is maintaining a high degree of environmental quality in a number of areas, including: Environmental Planning, Wildlife and Habitat Management, Outreach and Education, Chemical Use Reduction and Safety, Water Conservation and Water Quality Management.

“Bangor Municipal Golf Course has shown a strong commitment to its environmental program. They are to be commended for their efforts to provide a sanctuary for wildlife on the golf course property,” Tara Donadio, Director of Cooperative Sanctuary Programs at Audubon International, said in a press release.

Bangor Muni is one of three courses in Maine and 892 courses in the world to be so recognized. Courses from the United States, Africa, Australia, Central America, Europe, South America and Southeast Asia have also achieved certification in the program.

The Bangor course was designated as a Certified Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary in 2013. After designation, courses go through a recertification process every three years.

This year the recertification process, coordinated by Rob Jarvis, Head PGA Professional, required a visit by a local community representative. Wesley Ashe, Biologist at the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, was given a tour of the course and sent his observations to Audubon International.

“Bangor Municipal Golf Course is doing an exemplary job at being a steward for both the environment and the public. I am proud to have this golf course in our community,” Ashe said in the release.

“We see the site visit as an important component of a course’s recertification,” said Donadio. “It offers an opportunity for golf course representatives to share publicly some of the voluntary actions they have taken to protect and sustain the land, water, wildlife and natural resources around them.”

“Our efforts here at Bangor Municipal Golf Course are part of the City of Bangor’s strong commitment to be great stewards of the environment. This accolade is shared by everyone in the city that works hard each day to make sure our citizens and guests can work, play, and reside in a community that truly cares about their well-being,” said Jarvis, the New England PGA President.

“Our next big initiative at Bangor Municipal Golf Course will be to conduct moisture level tests in all of our watered areas to ensure that we are using our irrigation system in the most efficient way possible. Since beginning work with Audubon International, we have reclaimed parts of the golf course and left them to their natural state,” said Jarvis.

“The result of this effort have been much more animal and avian activity. This has surely been a wonderful experience for our players, and staff. I look forward to what this relationship and certification brings in the future.”