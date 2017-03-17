At 9 a.m. Thursday mornings a group of five men meet up at Sawyer Arena to practice hockey. But the group doesn’t don traditional skates. Instead they strap into specialized hockey sleds. The group has been playing for 14 years and consists of disabled and able-bodied athletes. “We’re just looking for anybody to play right now. We have plenty of gear, sleds, helmets and sticks. We just need people to play,” Keith Skeffington said. Sled hockey is just like stand-up hockey, except athletes sit in a sled that sits just 3 inches off the ice. “It’s for people with lower limb disabilities. You have to have use of your upper body,” Skeffington explained. Interested athletes can contact the team at bangorsledhockey@gmail.com.
VIDEO
Sled hockey team welcoming new players
Ashley L. Conti | BDN
Scott Mahon (right) clears the puck during sled hockey practice at Sawyer Arena in Bangor on Thursday. The group consists of disabled and able-bodied athletes.
Ashley L. Conti | BDN
Keith Skeffington looks to pass to his teammate during sled hockey practice at Sawyer Arena in Bangor on Thursday. The group consists of disabled and able-bodied athletes.
Ashley L. Conti | BDN
Ed Skeffington races to the puck during sled hockey practice at Sawyer Arena in Bangor on Thursday. The group consists of disabled and able-bodied athletes.
Ashley L. Conti | BDN
Mike Murphy turns while controlling the puck during sled hockey practice at Sawyer Arena in Bangor on Thursday. The group has been playing for 14 years and consists of disabled and able-bodied athletes. "We're just looking for anybody to play right now. We have plenty of gear, sleds, helmets and sticks. We just need people to play," Skeffington said. Sled hockey is just like stand-up hockey, except athletes sit in a sled that is 3 inches off the ice. "It's for people with lower limb disabilities. You have to have use of your upper body," Skeffington explained.
Ashley L. Conti | BDN
Mike Murphy looks to pass the puck during sled hockey practice at Sawyer Arena in Bangor on Thursday. The group consists of disabled and able-bodied athletes.
Ashley L. Conti | BDN
Scott Mahon moves the puck during sled hockey practice at Sawyer Arena in Bangor on Thursday. The group consists of disabled and able-bodied athletes.
Ashley L. Conti | BDN
Mike Murphy adjusts the pick on his sticks before sled hockey practice at Sawyer Arena in Bangor on Thursday. The group consists of disabled and able-bodied athletes.
Ashley L. Conti | BDN
Mike Murphy waits for the puck during sled hockey practice at Sawyer Arena in Bangor on Thursday. The group consists of disabled and able-bodied athletes.
Ashley L. Conti | BDN
Keith Skeffington moves the puck up ice during sled hockey practice at Sawyer Arena in Bangor on Thursday. The group consists of disabled and able-bodied athletes.
Ashley L. Conti | BDN
Dave Taplin (center) moves the puck around during sled hockey practice at Sawyer Arena in Bangor on Thursday. The group has been playing for 14 years and consists of disabled and able-bodied athletes. "We're just looking for anybody to play right now. We have plenty of gear, sleds, helmets and sticks. We just need people to play," Keith Skeffington said. Sled hockey is just like stand-up hockey, except athletes sit in a sled that is 3 inches off the ice. "It's for people with lower limb disabilities. You have to have use of your upper body," Skeffington explained.
Ashley L. Conti | BDN
Scott Mahon (right) sips on water while taking a break with Keith Skeffington during sled hockey practice at Sawyer Arena in Bangor on Thursday. The group consists of disabled and able-bodied athletes.
By Ashley Conti, BDN Staff
Posted March 17, 2017, at 6:30 a.m.