Sled hockey team welcoming new players

Ashley L. Conti | BDN Scott Mahon (right) clears the puck during sled hockey practice at Sawyer Arena in Bangor on Thursday.

Ashley L. Conti | BDN Keith Skeffington looks to pass to his teammate during sled hockey practice at Sawyer Arena in Bangor on Thursday.

Ashley L. Conti | BDN Ed Skeffington races to the puck during sled hockey practice at Sawyer Arena in Bangor on Thursday.

Ashley L. Conti | BDN Mike Murphy turns while controlling the puck during sled hockey practice at Sawyer Arena in Bangor on Thursday. The group has been playing for 14 years and consists of disabled and able-bodied athletes. "We're just looking for anybody to play right now. We have plenty of gear, sleds, helmets and sticks. We just need people to play," Skeffington said. Sled hockey is just like stand-up hockey, except athletes sit in a sled that is 3 inches off the ice. "It's for people with lower limb disabilities. You have to have use of your upper body," Skeffington explained.

Ashley L. Conti | BDN Mike Murphy looks to pass the puck during sled hockey practice at Sawyer Arena in Bangor on Thursday.

Ashley L. Conti | BDN Scott Mahon moves the puck during sled hockey practice at Sawyer Arena in Bangor on Thursday.

Ashley L. Conti | BDN Mike Murphy adjusts the pick on his sticks before sled hockey practice at Sawyer Arena in Bangor on Thursday.

Ashley L. Conti | BDN Mike Murphy waits for the puck during sled hockey practice at Sawyer Arena in Bangor on Thursday.

Ashley L. Conti | BDN Keith Skeffington moves the puck up ice during sled hockey practice at Sawyer Arena in Bangor on Thursday.

Ashley L. Conti | BDN Scott Mahon (right) sips on water while taking a break with Keith Skeffington during sled hockey practice at Sawyer Arena in Bangor on Thursday.