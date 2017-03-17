Oilers erupt for 7 goals to rout Bruins

EDMONTON, Alberta — The Edmonton Oilers erupted for seven goals for the second straight game Thursday, pounding the Boston Bruins 7-4 two days after lighting up the Dallas Stars 7-1.

It’s the first time the Oilers scored seven or more goals in back-to-back home games since December 1988 (10-6 over the Rangers and 8-3 over the Quebec Nordiques).

“Guys can feel good about themselves and really positive moving forward down the stretch,” said captain Connor McDavid, who had three assists. “It’s important guys are feeling good and confident. These last two games have done that for some guys.”

The Oilers had six goal scorers, including three on the power play against the No. 1 penalty killing team in the NHL, to leapfrog the Calgary Flames and move into third place in the Pacific Division standings with 83 points.

Patrick Maroon scored twice and Benoit Pouliot, Anton Slepyshev, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Leon Draisaitl and Milan Lucic also tallied for the Oilers.

David Pasternak, Brad Marchand (NHL-leading 37th goal), Dominic Moore and David Krejci scored for the Bruins.

It was the first time this season the Bruins gave up seven goals.

“We needed saves early and late and in between,” said interim coach Bruce Cassidy, who yanked starting goaltender Tuukka Rask after five goals on 17 shots. “But I put it on the group. I’m not going to knit-pick about the goaltending. They finished well in front of our net, but we can’t give up those opportunities.”

The Oilers scored three goals on their first six shots to take a 3-0 lead by the 8:23 mark of the first period.

Maroon, who had a hat trick in Edmonton’s last meeting with Boston, made it 1-0 on a power-play one-timer at 4:29 and 2-0 on a pass from Connor McDavid 59 seconds later.

Three minutes after that, Pouliot scored his second goal in two games (after scoring one in the previous 31 contests) to put the Oilers in control.

“We have four lines that are going,” Maroon said. “If it’s not the first two lines, the third and fourth lines are chipping away with huge goals. It’s good to see going down the stretch, that you have four lines that are dictating the play and can chip in some offense.

“The guys played hard, the first 20 minutes of that period was really strong for us.”

The Bruins showed why they were 12-3-0 since Cassidy took over as interim coach, though, scoring a pair (Pastrnak at 12:29 and Marchand at 17:44) to close the gap.

Slepyshev scored at 19:09 to make it 4-2 Oilers at the first intermission.

The goal-scoring frenzy continued in the second period.

Nugent-Hopkins made it 5-2 at 2:06, prompting Cassidy to give Anton Khudobin the net.

Moore replied with a short-handed goal at 4:17 to make it 5-3. Draisaitl restored the Oilers’ three-goal lead at 6:46, Lucic scored at 14:49 at make it 7-3, and Krejci converted on a two-man advantage at 19:28 to make it 7-4 after 40 minutes and round out the scoring.

“We didn’t play well,” Boston center Patrice Bergeron said. “I think it was just an awful game by everyone and it’s just proof that you can’t rely on what we’ve been doing lately. Every night is going to be a tough night and we knew it was going to be a fast-paced game and that’s what they gave us.

“Too many breakdowns defensively. You get down by three goals by the 10 minute mark so it’s definitely tough to catch up from there.”

As much as they were happy with scoring seven, the Oilers are still a little concerned about giving up four.

“We can’t expect to keep doing that,” McDavid said. “The games are tight. It’s good that we are finding ways to create offense, but we also gave up a lot of chances tonight. Giving up four goals is not good enough.”

NOTES: Bruins RW David Pastrnak’s 31st goal of the season ties Patrice Bergeron (2005-06) for second most in a season by a Bruins player 20 years old or younger. … With a goal and two assists, Oilers RW Leon Draisaitl surpassed Marco Sturm for most points in a season by a German-born player. Sturm had 59 with the Bruins in 2005-06. … Oilers C Connor McDavid has 23 multi-point games this season, the most in the NHL. … Oilers G Cam Talbot appeared in an NHL-high 63 games this season. He leads the NHL in minutes played (3,741) and saves (1,702), and is fourth in wins (35). … The Oilers finish the season 14-15-3 against the Eastern Conference. … Boston LW Brad Marchand has 20 goals in the last 21 games. … The Bruins are 45-19-6-3 all-time against the Oilers. … Bruins D Zdeno Chara is plus-219 for his NHL career, which is third among all active players. … LW Matt Beleskey got hit in the back of the head with a Bergeron slap shot with 11 seconds remaining.