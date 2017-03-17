Morgan signs with Thunder; Byron to become free agent

One former University of Maine hockey player has signed a deal with an ECHL team, while another will enter free agency this spring.

Brian Morgan has signed a standard-player contract with the ECHL’s Adirondack Thunder, an affiliate of the Calgary Flames while Blaine Byron, who was drafted by the Pittsburgh Penguins before attending UMaine, will not sign with Pittsburgh and instead plans to enter free agency.

Morgan’s signing was reported in a statement released by the Thunder while Byron will become a free agent according to an NBC Sports report.

Byron, who served as an alternate captain for UMaine this season, led the Black Bears with 18 goals and 23 assists in 36 games.

He finished his career with 108 points (46 & 62) and is free to sign with any NHL organization. Byron was drafted 179th overall by the Penguins in 2013.

Morgan played three seasons at UMaine before transferring as a graduate student to Connecticut for his senior campaign. The 22-year old Morgan accumulated 32 points (17 & 15) in 103 games for the Black Bears.

He was UConn’s fourth leading scorer this winter with seven goals and seven assists.