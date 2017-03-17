Morgan signs with Thunder; Byron to become free agent

University of Maine's Blaine Byron (center) tries to redirect the puck to goal around Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute's Chase Perry (left) while Tommy Grant puts on the defense last October at Alfond Arena in Orono.
Ashley L. Conti | BDN
University of Maine's Blaine Byron (center) tries to redirect the puck to goal around Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute's Chase Perry (left) while Tommy Grant puts on the defense last October at Alfond Arena in Orono.
By Ryan McLaughlin, BDN Staff
Follow on Twitter Follow on Twitter Find on Facebook Find on Facebook
Posted March 17, 2017, at 11:07 a.m.

One former University of Maine hockey player has signed a deal with an ECHL team, while another will enter free agency this spring.

Brian Morgan has signed a standard-player contract with the ECHL’s Adirondack Thunder, an affiliate of the Calgary Flames while Blaine Byron, who was drafted by the Pittsburgh Penguins before attending UMaine, will not sign with Pittsburgh and instead plans to enter free agency.

Morgan’s signing was reported in a statement released by the Thunder while Byron will become a free agent according to an NBC Sports report.

Byron, who served as an alternate captain for UMaine this season, led the Black Bears with 18 goals and 23 assists in 36 games.

He finished his career with 108 points (46 & 62) and is free to sign with any NHL organization. Byron was drafted 179th overall by the Penguins in 2013.

Morgan played three seasons at UMaine before transferring as a graduate student to Connecticut for his senior campaign. The 22-year old Morgan accumulated 32 points (17 & 15) in 103 games for the Black Bears.

He was UConn’s fourth leading scorer this winter with seven goals and seven assists.

SEE COMMENTS →

View stories by school

  1. Wal-Mart robbery suspect owed $100 for drug debt, affidavit statesWal-Mart robbery suspect owed $100 for drug debt, affidavit states
  2. Man wanted for years in Maine arrested on Martha’s VineyardMan wanted for years in Maine arrested on Martha’s Vineyard
  3. Critics warn Bath Iron Works river dredging could threaten wildlifeCritics warn Bath Iron Works river dredging could threaten wildlife
  4. Stolen truck, backhoe and ATM destroyed in AroostookStolen truck, backhoe and ATM destroyed in Aroostook
  5. Belfast woman to be sentenced for role in deadly crashBelfast woman to be sentenced for role in deadly crash