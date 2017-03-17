Knee injury shelves Celtics’ Thomas

The Boston Celtics left home without Isaiah Thomas on Thursday to do battle this weekend against Brooklyn and Philadelphia, two teams that began play with a combined total of seven fewer wins than the C’s.

According to the team, Thomas suffered a right knee bone bruise in a battle under the boards during the third quarter of Wednesday’s victory over Minnesota.

A Celtics spokesman said the All-Star guard and team leading scorer (29.2 points/game) is staying back for treatment and rest, while a Celtics source characterized the injury and his potential return as “day to day.”

If that is the measure, Thomas could well be back in the lineup Monday when Washington visits the Garden for the Celts’ third game in four days.

Though injuries can react in different ways, his usage on Wednesday supports the notion that Thomas’ injury is not overly serious. He played 11:15 in the third quarter against the Timberwolves, then came back in when the Celtics led by 13 and played the next 3:58, scoring six points on a pair of treys.

The Celts went 1-3 when Thomas missed time in December with a strained right groin. Marcus Smart started the four games and averaged 11.8 points and 5.5 assists as the C’s won in Orlando, then lost at home to Toronto, and on the road to Oklahoma City and San Antonio.

Thomas has led the Celtics in scoring the last 32 games.

Guerschon Yabusele has signed a D-League contract and, pending examination and treatment on his injured ankle, could see action for the Celtics’ affiliate in Maine this season.

Yabusele was one of three first-round picks by the Celts in last June’s draft. The No. 16 overall pick played in China this season.

He is in the process of applying for a U.S. work visa.

