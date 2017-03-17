York County men accused of firing gun out car window, striking home

HOLLIS, Maine — A pair of York County men face charges after police say they fired a handgun from a vehicle, possibly striking at least one home, according to York County Sheriff William King.

Two York County deputies were at the Lil Mart Store on Plains Road in Hollis around 12:30 a.m. Friday when they heard gunshots coming from the direction of Waterboro Road. While they were trying to figure out where the shots were coming from, a vehicle driven by Chad Palmer, 23, of Buxton approached from that direction, parking in the Lil Mart lot.

Police spoke with Palmer and Mark O’Brien, 29, of Hollis, suspecting they might be involved in the gunshots or might be able to tell police where the shots were coming from. During the conversation, both men were uncooperative, and the deputies believed the men had been drinking.

A deputy tried to give Palmer a field sobriety test, but Palmer didn’t cooperate and was later arrested and charged with operating under the influence.

When the deputies searched the car, they found several loose 9mm rounds as well as two boxes of 9mm ammunition on the floor. They also found a 9mm Glock handgun between the passenger’s seat and the center console.

Police also found a magazine loaded with six rounds in his front pocket, along with additional loose rounds in his front pocket.

Then deputies started searching the area the men had come from, they found shell casings on Deerwander Road, Mansion Road and Waterboro road, just a few hundred yards from the Lil Mart.

They found one home on Deerwander Road that appeared to have a bullet hole in the siding.

O’Brien also was arrested and charged with aggravated reckless conduct with a firearm, a Class B crime. Palmer faces the same charge, in addition to his OUI charge.

Both men are expected to be arraigned Friday.

