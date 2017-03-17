Snowshoer, 57, found dead on Rome hiking trail

By Nick McCrea, BDN Staff
Posted March 17, 2017, at 8:11 a.m.

ROME, Maine — A snowshoer from Mount Vernon was found dead along a hiking trail Thursday night, according to the Maine Warden Service.

The 57-year-old was last seen around 1 p.m. Thursday in a parking area, where he left his car to hike a trail that leads to the top of Round Top Mountain. Warden Service Cpl. John MacDonald said members of the Rome Fire Department found the man’s body just after 9 p.m. while searching alongside game wardens.

Searchers combed several trails off the Watson Pond Road.

“It appears as though the cause of death may be exposure,” MacDonald said. The Maine chief medical examiner’s office is expected to officially determine the cause of the man’s death.

The man’s name was not released Friday morning because officials are still working to notify family members, according to MacDonald.

