Lincoln pursuing Superfund designation for former mill’s $20 million cleanup

LINCOLN, Maine — The Town Council voted 6-0 Thursday to support investigating whether a local paper mill site qualifies for a Superfund designation due to its containing toxins that will cost at least $20 million to remove.

The council’s vote was meant to signal Gov. Paul LePage, no fan of the federal government, that the town would allow a Superfund tag placed on 262 acres of the 387-acre Lincoln Paper and Tissue LLC site, especially if the Environmental Protection Agency allows a 90-acre plot on the former mill property to be developed industrially, said the town’s attorney, Andy Hamilton.

“I think we have to look at it,” council Chairman George Edwards said Thursday. “Superfund is just about the only way to go.”

Hamilton also recommended that officials from East Millinocket, Lincoln and Millinocket work together to develop mutually-beneficial plans for their defunct mill sites. This would help them qualify for another $250,000 in grants to develop those properties, he said.

Hamilton regretted having to recommend that Lincoln pursue, but not necessarily commit to, a Superfund designation. In 35 years of practicing environmental law, he’d never seen a site so contaminated, or recommended that a client pursue Superfund monies, he said.

“Superfund is rigorous. It’s grinding and slow, slower than the wheels of justice,” Hamilton told councilors, “and it grinds hard.”

The federal agency could take decades to clean the site. As of Thursday, the EPA listed 1,844 Superfund sites on its website, including 16 in Maine. And Superfund sites, usually the most contaminated, carry nasty, economically-damaging connotations for towns that host them, Hamilton said.

“Lincoln lakes. Lincoln aquifer. Superfund site. Does anybody,” Hamilton said, “like the sound of those words all in the same sentence?”

But asbestos cleanup from the LPT buildings alone will cost an estimated $16 million, according to studies funded by the Maine Department of Environmental Protection. Dioxin/Furan, metals and Polychlorinated Biphenyls, or PCBs, were also discovered in earlier studies of the property, Hamilton said. All are cancer-causing pollutants whose removal will put the price tag on the cleanup “well north of $20 million,” Hamilton said.

Brownfield funding offered through the DEP, which also recommended pursuing Superfunds, wouldn’t be nearly enough to cover remediation costs, Hamilton said.

The property is likely to be abandoned when bankruptcy proceedings end. The paper mill filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in September 2015, eventually laying off 128 workers employed there at the time. A boiler explosion that occurred in November 2013 left the mill leaking cash by ending Lincoln Paper’s ability to make pulp and paper.

Papermakers had worked there for more than a century.

EPA officials indicated that Lincoln would get $250,000 in federal funding for studies of the contaminated lands, but town leaders would have to move fast. President Donald Trump’s administration earlier on Thursday proposed a 31 percent cut to EPA’s budget, as the White House seeks to eliminate climate change programs and trim initiatives to protect air and water quality, according to Reuters.

The proposal would slash funding for enforcing regulations, fighting water pollution, cleaning up sites contaminated by toxic waste and promoting energy-efficient appliances.

