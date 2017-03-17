Midcoast man with sex assault history indicted on recent charges

BELFAST, Maine — A midcoast man with a three-decade history of sex offenses faces five new charges after his latest arrest.

Glenn Reed, 69, of Searsmont was indicted by a Waldo County grand jury on Thursday. He is charged with three counts of unlawful sexual touching and one count of assault, which are Class D misdemeanors, and one count of unlawful sexual contact, a Class C felony.

Reed was arrested in February after a woman, who police said is in her mid-20s, told police Reed had touched her inappropriately while the two were sitting in a vehicle.

He made his first appearance in Belfast District Court on Friday via video conference from Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset. He pleaded not guilty to all five counts against him. His next court date will be in May.

His bail has been set at $5,000 cash or $25,000 surety, and he will be barred from having any contact with the victim.

Nearly a year ago, in March 2016, Reed pleaded no contest in Waldo County Superior Court to unlawful sexual contact against an 11-year-old girl. Justice Robert Murray sentenced Reed to eight years in prison, with all but one year suspended, followed by three years of probation, according to previous reports. He was released Dec. 12, 2016, before that year was up, according to Maine Department of Corrections records.

Reed’s record of convictions for violent sexual crimes stretches back more than 30 years, to a 1983 conviction for raping a teenage hitchhiker he had picked up in Lincolnville. He served time in prison for that offense.

In 2013, he was convicted of unlawful sexual touching, assault and disorderly conduct after going up to a teenage store clerk in Belfast and telling her he needed a hug. Reed then assaulted her by fondling and grabbing her.

To reach a sexual assault advocate, call the Statewide Sexual Assault Crisis and Support Line at 800-871-7741, TTY 888-458-5599. This free and confidential 24-hour service is accessible from anywhere in Maine. Calls are automatically routed to the closest sexual violence service provider.

