Man accused of robbery while serving drug court sentence pleads not guilty

PORTLAND, Maine — A Lewiston man accused of robbing a credit union in January while he was a drug court participant pleaded not guilty Thursday in U.S. District Court.

Brent Roaix, 33, robbed the Rainbow Credit Union on Main Street in Lewiston of more than $5,500 at about 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 25, according to court documents. He fled on foot but was captured a short time later in his apartment less than one-third of a mile from the credit union.

In Roaix’s apartment on Wakefield Street, police recovered the $5,560 taken in the robbery and the orange hooded sweatshirt witnesses said the robber was wearing, the documents state.

Roaix was attending the Androscoggin County Drug Treatment Court after he admitted to two credit union robberies in 2014, including one at the same location he is accused of robbing earlier this year.

He originally was charged in state court with the January robbery but was indicted March 1 by a federal grand jury in Portland.

After pleading not guilty Thursday, Roaix agreed to be held without bail until his case is resolved.

If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000.