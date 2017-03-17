Gorham police investigating shots fired on Sebago Lake Road

GORHAM, Maine — Gorham police are investigating shots fired at two homes along Sebago Lake Road, also known as Route 237, Deputy Chief Christopher Sanborn of the Gorham Police Department said Friday in a news release.

Police received the first report at 11 p.m. on Thursday night from a resident whose home was damaged, Sanborn said. He said detectives were sent to the home to investigate.

An additional report came in on Friday from another homeowner in the area whose residence was also damaged by gunfire, Sanborn said.

Sanborn said Gorham detectives are working to determine if the Gorham gunshot cases are related to similar incidents under investigation in York County, where two men were arrested early Friday morning in connection with shots fired in in the Waterboro Road area in Hollis.

“While we do not believe there is any immediate danger to the community and no one was injured, please be vigilant,” Sanborn said.

“Furthermore, anyone who has cause to believe their property was damaged as a result of gunfire is urged to contact the Gorham Police Department and report the incident,” he said.

Anyone with information about the Gorham incidents is asked to call Gorham police Detective Lawrence Maxfield-Fearon at 222-1660.