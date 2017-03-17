Bangor councilors to talk marijuana regulations, zoning

How Bangor should zone and regulate marijuana locally will be the topic of conversation during a city council workshop on Monday.

City councilors have been reviewing possible changes to the city’s land development code standards that would dictate the way the substance is used or sold in the city.

Maine voters approved a referendum Nov. 8, legalizing the recreational use and growing of marijuana for adults 21 and over. On Nov. 1, the city council enacted a six-month ban on retail marijuana sales but Gov. Paul LePage signed a moratorium in January to delay provisions of the law until February 2018.

Possessing and growing marijuana for recreational use now is legal under Maine law, but buying or selling it is not, yet. Medical marijuana policy hasn’t changed. During a meeting last week, councilors discussed allowing retail marijuana sales in Bangor while banning social clubs. Monday’s workshop will take place at 5:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at City Hall.