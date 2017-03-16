$2,350 up for grabs at vintage snowmobile races in Hermon

With winter weather returning earlier this week, the Penobscot Snowmobile Club got a nice boost for Saturday’s “Squeeze the Throttle Vintage Snowmobile Races.”

There will be 14 divisions of racing on a 2,000-foot long track at the club, located at 795 Bog Road in Hermon.

The track isn’t a perfect oval, as it has a variety of turns.

“There are six corners,” said Jere Humphrey, the owner of Last Chance Motorsports in Washburn and the event promoter.

Humphrey explained that Andy Witham Sr., the president of the Penobscot Snowmobile Club, approached him about holding an event at the club.

Humphrey has been involved with other races across the state.

“I said, ‘Sure.’ I love motorsports and racing.’ So we got together and joined forces,” said Humphrey.

The event is a fundraiser for the Penobscot Snowmobile Club. The total purse will be $2,350 according to Humphrey. Local businesses have already contributed $5,100 toward the event.

“It’s for a good cause,” said Humphrey.

He said the track was groomed last weekend when it was frigid so “there should be a real good, strong base.”

With the exception of the three 120cc classes for kids, all of the other classes will involve snowmobiles that were built in 1985 or before.

The registration fee is $20 for all classes except the children’s classes, which require a $10 entry fee. Registration will be held from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturday at the Penobscot Snowmobile Club and the racing begins at 11.

The top three finishers in each class will receive money except for the two main events, which will both be winner-take-all events.

The King of the Track Open will be a 35-lap feature, which will pay the winner $350. The Single Showdown will be a 25-lapper that will pay $250 to the rider who takes the checkered flag.

Trophies will be awarded to the top three in all 14 classes.

There will also be heat races in all classes.

Humphrey said the forecasted seasonable temperatures on Saturday “should make it easier for spectators to come out.”

Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for students 12 and under.

There will be refreshments served at the club.