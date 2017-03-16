About 5,000 remain without power after snowstorm Stella

BANGOR, Maine — Repair crews from Emera Maine and Central Maine Power worked all day Wednesday to restore power to the nearly 37,000 customers after snowstorm Stella dumped heavy snow that took down power lines across the state.

Central Maine Power restored power to most of the 29,415 customers who lost power in Tuesday’s nor’easter. Only 4,447 remained without power as of 6 a.m. Thursday, with 4,438 in York County and another 49 in Oxford County, according to their website.

Emera Maine fixed downed lines for nearly all of the of the 7,473 who lost power, leaving only 370 customers in the dark on the Cranberry Isles, Islesford and Bowerbank, according to their website.