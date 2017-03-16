Belfast woman to be sentenced for role in deadly crash

BELFAST, Maine — A local woman will be sentenced next month for manslaughter and other charges following a car crash last year that caused the death of one of her passengers.

Earlier this month, Chelsea Larrabee, 20, pleaded no contest to one count each of manslaughter and aggravated driving to endanger, as well as two counts of operating under the influence, according to Waldo County Assistant District Attorney Neil McLean.

Her sentencing is scheduled for April 6 at Waldo County Superior Court in Belfast, according to court documents.

Larrabee was indicted last summer following a May 14 crash that killed Christopher Wiley, 19, of Searsport.

Larrabee had been driving west on Route 52 a little after midnight on a rainy evening when she veered off the road, then overcorrected and went off the opposite side of the road, according to previous reports. Police said she was driving at least 80 mph in a 45 mph zone.

The 2008 Pontiac rolled off the road and through a field, and Wiley was ejected from the backseat and suffered a fatal head injury. Cheyenne J. Larrabee, 23, the driver’s cousin, was partially ejected and broke bones and suffered other injuries. Chelsea Larrabee and Carl C. Mcintire, 24, another backseat passenger, suffered lesser injuries.

Larrabee’s blood was tested for alcohol and drugs. Her speed was determined by a Maine State Police crash reconstruction specialist from statements made at the scene of the crash and from marks found on and off the road.

The grand jury indicted Larrabee on a charge of manslaughter, a Class A offense punishable by as much as 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.

She also was indicted on three counts of operating under the influence and two counts of aggravated driving to endanger. One count of OUI and one of driving to endanger were later dropped as part of a plea agreement, according to court records.

