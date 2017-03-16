BrainyArt… Trivia Night at UMaine Museum of Art

Posted March 16, 2017, at 12:08 p.m.

The UMaine Museum of Art presents

BrainyArt… Trivia Night at UMMA

6 – 8 p.m., Tuesday, April 4.

$5 Suggested donation. Ages 21 and over. Join UMMA and host Arty Skullingsworth for BrainyArt… an art trivia night where participants learn, socialize and enjoy the exhibitions after-hours.

Test your knowledge! You don’t need to be an art historian to enjoy this event, so grab a friend and join us for an exciting evening at UMMA. Cash prize awarded for Team Challenge Winner, and a year’s museum membership to the individual who wins the Creative Challenge.

