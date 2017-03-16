Tractor trailer spills logs on U.S. Route 1 in Monticello

MONTICELLO, Maine — A Plaster Rock, New Brunswick, man escaped serious injuries on Thursday morning after his rig went off the road on U.S. Route 1 in Monticello.

Winfred Murchison, 65, was traveling south on Route 1 in a 2001 Western Star tractor trailer hauling logs when he suffered a medical issue and went off the road at about 10:20 a.m. Thursday, according to Lt. Brian Harris of the Maine State Police..

The medical issue caused Murchison to veer off the right-hand side of the road into a ditch resulting in the tractor trailer rolling onto its side. The load of tree-length logs partially spilled onto an adjacent snowmobile trail.

The incident left traffic unimpeded, Lt. Harris said.

Murchison was uninjured in the accident and his medical issue did not require treatment. Harris did not disclose the nature of the medical event. Murchison was wearing his seatbelt.

The tractor trailer sustained significant damage and a truck towed it from the scene.