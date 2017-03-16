Stolen truck, backhoe and ATM destroyed in Aroostook

ISLAND FALLS, Maine — Maine State Police and the state fire marshal’s office are investigating the destruction of two stolen vehicles and an ATM machine early Thursday morning in Island Falls.

The stolen vehicles were a pickup truck and a backhoe that was used in an attempt to break open the ATM machine at the Katahdin Credit Union on Crystal Road, Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said Thursday.

The attempt to break open the ATM was unsuccessful, he said. The pickup and backhoe were set on fire at separate locations, he reported.

The fires and the credit union incident occurred within a quarter mile of each other in the predawn hours Thursday morning.

McCausland said no one had been charged as of late Thursday afternoon and that the investigation continues. Island Falls is about 30 miles south of Houlton along Interstate 95.