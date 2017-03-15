Red Sox’s Price likely to start season on disabled list

By The Sports Xchange, Special to the BDN
Posted March 15, 2017, at 6:34 a.m.

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher David Price is likely to start the season on the disabled list after the former Cy Young Award winner re-aggravated an elbow injury during spring training, the team announced Tuesday.

The left-handed Price, 31, experienced pain and swelling after throwing a simulated game on Feb. 28 and was later examined by surgeons James Andrews and Neal ElAttrache, who concluded that the injury did not require surgery.

“At this point, it would be hard to see him ready to go at the start of the season,” Red Sox manager John Farrell told ESPN.

Boston hosts the Pittsburgh Pirates in its season opener April 3.

Price threw for the first time since the injury popped up last Friday, but still has no timetable to move onto a more strenuous throwing program. Price told the Boston Globe his range of motion has already returned to normal.

“With the progress I’ve made right now, honestly [it’s] out of my mind,” Price said. “It’s been comforting the way the past probably three days have gone.”

Price posted a 17-9 record with a 3.99 ERA and 228 strikeouts over 230 innings last season, his first of a seven-year, $217 million pact with the Red Sox.

 

