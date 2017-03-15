Linebacker Hightower returns to Patriots on $43.5M deal

New England Patriots linebacker Dont’a Hightower agreed to a four-year, $43.5 million deal, his agent announced Wednesday.
The contract also includes $19 million in guaranteed money, Hightower’s agency, Sports Trust Advisors, posted on Twitter.
Hightower was being coveted during free agency by multiple other teams, including the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets, before the Patriots picked up the fifth-year option of the five-year contract he had signed as a rookie.
The Steelers reportedly gave Hightower a one-time offer on Tuesday while the Jets made a lucrative offer but Hightower decided to stay with the Patriots.
“So hyped for my boy @zeus30hightower !!! Deserves all of that [2 money emojis]” teammate Kyle Van Noy tweeted.
The 27-year-old Hightower, who was named a captain for New England in 2016, made $7.751 million during his fifth NFL season.
Hightower’s fourth-quarter strip sack of Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan in Super Bowl LI was one of the game’s biggest plays as the Patriots rallied from a 25-point comeback to win the Vince Lombardi Trophy.
Hightower recorded 65 tackles and 2.5 sacks last season. He has 404 tackles and 17 sacks in his career that has included several shoulder and knee injuries while still averaging 12 games a season.