Bangor senior finalist for Travis Roy Award

Bangor High School senior goaltender Derek Fournier is among three players who have been named finalists for the Travis Roy Award.

Forwards Jeromey Rancourt of Lewiston and Robbie Armitage of Falmouth, along with defenseman Eric Murray of Scarborough, also are under consideration for the honor.

The Roy Award, named after the courageous former North Yarmouth Academy and Boston University player who was left a quadraplegic because of an injury sustained during a game, is given to the top Class A player in the state by the hockey coaches association.

Fournier compiled a 1.74 goals-against average and a .922 save percentage during his career for the Rams. This season, he helped Bangor post a 12-8 record and earn a trip to the Class A North championship game, where it lost 6-0 to eventual state champion Lewiston.

“Derek’s been a fixture in that program for the last three or four years,” Lewiston coach Jamie Belleau told the Sun Journal recently.

“We were getting shots the way we wanted, but [Fournier] is good,” Cony/Monmouth/Hall-Dale coach Chad Foye told the Sun Journal after a 2-1 semifinal loss to Bangor on March 4. “He came up with a couple second, third saves that make you wonder a bit.”

Lewiston’s Rancourt finished the season with 50 points, including 19 goals and a team-best 31 assists. He had a goal and five assists in the postseason to help the Blue Devils repeat as Class A champions.

Armitage was the offensive leader for the Yachtsmen with 16 goals and 17 assists as Falmouth reached the title game.

Murray was an offensive-minded defenseman for Scarborough, which built its success around a defensive mentality.