Two in custody, one sought in Waterboro drug buy gone bad

WATERBORO, Maine — One man and a juvenile are in custody, and York County Sheriff’s deputies are seeking a warrant to arrest a third individual, after an altercation at a home on New Dam Road on Tuesday, where a shotgun and a knife were displayed.

No one was injured.

The incident played out around 11:45 a.m. during the snowstorm. York County Sheriff Bill King said while on their way to the call, the three deputies – Shawn Sanborn, Jason Solomon and Kim Laflamme — learned that a man had gone into a residence and while there, became embroiled in an altercation in which weapons were displayed.

“Deputies arrived to a chaotic scene and encountered conflicting accounts of what had transpired,” the sheriff said in a statement. “What is known is that Kenneth Brown, 21, of Waterboro, went to a residence for the purpose of either selling or purchasing marijuana and possibly illicit drugs.”

King said a 17-year-old male juvenile, who lives at the residence, was at home with a young adult male visitor.

The sheriff said while Brown was at the residence, the male visitor emerged from a back room and allegedly threatened Brown with a 12-gauge shotgun.

“The armed assailant demanded Brown’s property,” the sheriff said. “In self-defense, Brown retrieved a knife and turned it onto the assailant. The assailant dropped the shotgun because it was not loaded and ran from the residence. Nobody was injured in this altercation.”

The sheriff said the juvenile also ran from the home. Then Brown retrieved the shotgun, put it into his vehicle and then returned to the house. He apparently then looked around, left the shotgun, took two backpacks and a pair of shoes and left.

Deputies arrived while Brown was still in the area and took him into custody. He was charged with Class B felony burglary. Brown’s bail was set at $2,500 and he is scheduled to make a first appearance on Wednesday at Springvale District Court.

King said further investigation revealed that the juvenile and the male who were at the residence had allegedly conspired to rob Brown.

According to the sheriff, deputies have identified the male assailant with the unloaded shotgun and are seeking warrants for his arrest. The juvenile was arrested and taken to Long Creek Youth Development Center to await an appearance before a judge for juveniles.

King praised the work of the three deputies.

“Kudos to deputies Sanborn, Laflamme and Solomon for a job well done,” he said.