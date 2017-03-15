Nearly 37,000 Mainers without power following winter storm

BANGOR, Maine — The heavy snow that fell Tuesday took down power lines across the state, knocking out power to nearly 37,000, according to Emera Maine and Central Maine Power.

Central Maine Power had 29,415 customers without power at 6 a.m., with a majority — nearly 24,000 — in York County, according to their website.

At 6 a.m. 7,473 Emera Maine customers were without power, with Franklin, Sorrento, the Cranberry Isles, Gouldsboro and Eastport areas the heaviest hit, according to the Emera Maine website.

A handful of Bangor residents have lost power, and other outages are scattered around Greater Bangor. The majority of Emera’s customers without power are in Washington County.

Watch bangordailynews.com for updates.