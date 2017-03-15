Nearly 37,000 Mainers without power following winter storm

An Emera Maine worker trims ice covered branches from power lines on Peakes Hill Road in Dedham in 2013.
BDN File
By Nok-Noi Ricker, BDN Staff
Posted March 15, 2017, at 7:47 a.m.

BANGOR, Maine — The heavy snow that fell Tuesday took down power lines across the state, knocking out power to nearly 37,000, according to Emera Maine and Central Maine Power.

Central Maine Power had 29,415 customers without power at 6 a.m., with a majority — nearly 24,000 — in York County, according to their website.

At 6 a.m. 7,473 Emera Maine customers were without power, with Franklin, Sorrento, the Cranberry Isles, Gouldsboro and Eastport areas the heaviest hit, according to the Emera Maine website.

A handful of Bangor residents have lost power, and other outages are scattered around Greater Bangor. The majority of Emera’s customers without power are in Washington County.

