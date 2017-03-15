Mainers dig out after storm dumps foot of snow statewide

BANGOR, Maine — Schools from Fork Kent to Lisbon have closed for the day and many others posted one- or two-hour delays, after winter storm Stella dumped at least a foot of snow across the state.

Bangor, Baileyville, Biddeford and Brunswick schools are just a few that are on a two-hour delay, while Madawaska, Fort Kent, Swanville, Greenville, Glenburn and Lisbon and others have closed for the day.

Bangor got 14.2 inches of snow, Caribou got 12.5 inches, 13 inches fell on Littleton but Orono only recorded 11 inches, meteorologist Mark Bloomer of the National Weather Service in Caribou said Wednesday morning.

“Basically, we got a foot across the entire area,” Bloomer said at around 7 a.m.

Hopefully you have a snow blower to do the leg work, but if you don't keep these tips in mind as you dig yourself out this morning. pic.twitter.com/LZF64Wdzdy — NWS Gray (@NWSGray) March 15, 2017

“It’s pretty much over,” he added, but there was still snowing falling in northern parts of the state.

The deeper snow fell in southern Maine, according to meteorologist Eric Sinsabaugh of the National Weather Service in Grey. Along the coast, snow switched to sleet or rain in some areas overnight, making for heavy early-morning shoveling for some Mainers.

“There are no records but Portland saw 16.3 inches, Bridgeton came in at 21.5 inches. New Gloucester saw 18.1 [inches],” Sinsabaugh said. “It was just your run-of-the-mill nor’easter.”

Tuesday’s storm travel was so hazardous that some drivers were stranded on Interstate 295 in both directions between Topsham and Freeport Tuesday night.

Another concern meteorologists are watching is coastal tides. The high tide is scheduled to hit at 1:37 p.m. Wednesday, which is when “there could be some splash over” along the coast, Bloomer said.

Wednesday’s sunny start will turn to clouds by mid- to late morning, Sinsabaugh said, adding that some areas may see some late-day snow showers from the back end of the storm.

“It shouldn’t amount to much,” he said.