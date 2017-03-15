Plow drivers stranded on I-295 escape unharmed — ‘except their pride’

FREEPORT, Maine — Whiteout conditions during the worst of Tuesday’s snowstorm prompted the Maine Department of Transportation to pull plow trucks from Interstate 295 for about an hour, leaving some cars “stranded” on the highway’s traveling lanes between Freeport and Bowdoinham.

At least two state plow trucks were off the road, although MDOT spokesman Ted Talbot said Wednesday that no one was hurt — “except their pride.”

With cars “sitting on 295” due to the conditions, plows came to a halt — sometimes stopping in place on the highway, between about 6 p.m. and 7 p.m., when “visibility was absolutely zero,” Talbot said.

“When you have the snow coming on the windshield like that and you just can’t see anything, for the safety of cars and our plows, they were pulled,” he said. “Then visibility started to improve and everyone was able to get moving.”

A call to Maine State Police on Wednesday morning was not immediately returned.

Brunswick Police Cmdr. Thomas Garrepy said Wednesday that his officers did not respond to any calls on the highway during the evening.

Talbot said crews would be out all day Wednesday and overnight again working to remove snow.