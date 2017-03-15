Nor’easter doesn’t prevent Orono residents from voting on council, school board posts

ORONO, Maine — The nor’easter that dumped about a foot of snow in town did not stop people from voting, Town Clerk Shelly Crosby said in a Tuesday night email.

“Despite the storm, 337 ballots were cast,” she said.

Two incumbents and two newcomers have been elected to seats on the town council and local school board, according to vote tallies Crosby released.

Incumbent Cynthia Mehnert, the council chairwoman, took in 221 votes and resident Meghan Gardner got 202 to earn seats on the town council.

Derek Deroiser was supported by 161 voters in his losing bid for the town council, while Daniel LaPointe got 23 and Phineas Samuelson got 13 votes.

Gardner will fill the seat of Geoff Gordon, who did not seek re-election.

RSU 26 school board incumbent and chairman Jacob Eckert, with 280 votes, and Erin Ellis, with 285 votes, ran unopposed for the two seats on that panel. Ellis will replace Leo Kenney.