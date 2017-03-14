Young UMaine women’s team overachieves; Barron’s health status still uncertain

The University of Maine women’s basketball team overachieved in reaching the America East championship game this season.

It was the youngest team in America East and one of the least experienced in the country. The Black Bears finished 18-16 overall, 9-7 in league play.

Among the eight players who averaged at least 15 minutes of playing time, six were freshmen and another was a sophomore transfer who hadn’t played in a year due to NCAA transfer rules.

UMaine’s accomplishments are even more impressive when considering that head coach Richard Barron went on medical leave on Jan. 6 with an undisclosed illness and did not return.

On Monday, Barron revealed that he is being treated at The Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. He stepped down in January after reportedly experiencing symptoms, including dizziness, that sometimes made it hard for him to stand or walk.

UMaine athletics director Karlton Creech said all involved hope Barron’s situation can be resolved.

“[We’re] hoping for a diagnosis from Mayo,” Creech said in a text message.

He said he could not comment on Barron’s personal medical information but offered that UMaine supports him as he pursues a resolution to his illness.

“No timeline — we want to give him the time he needs,” Creech said of any decisions potentially involving Barron’s future at UMaine.

Associate head coach Amy Vachon demonstrated that she is capable of leading the program. She and assistants Edniesha Curry, Samantha Baranowski and Jhasmin Player deserve credit for helping lead this team to the title game.

The inexperience made the task more difficult as the staff constantly tinkered with the rotation to put the right five players on the court.

The guidance provided by three-time All-America first team point guard and captain Sigi Koizar was another key component in the team’s success. She was also a calming influence who was constantly encouraging her young teammates and giving them instructions.

Her 1,688 career points rank sixth in program history.

Three of UMaine’s losses came to teams currently ranked in the top 16: No. 4 South Carolina (27-4), No. 7 Mississippi State (29-4) and No. 16 Miami (23-8).

The Black Bears, who earned the fourth seed for the America East tournament, suffered five of their seven conference losses by six points or fewer — all of those on the road.

They knocked off No. 5 Binghamton and top seed New Hampshire in the AE tournament at Portland’s Cross Insurance Arena before No. 2 Albany claimed its sixth consecutive title with a 66-50 triumph in the final.

In some respects, the America East championship game was a microcosm of the Black Bears’ season.

Despite their youth, the gritty Black Bears played with a fearless mentality and quiet confidence all season long. In their most important game of the season, they stunned Albany by building a 16-4 lead.

However, the inconsistency that often accompanies youth set in. UMaine, which was a streaky shooting team, went seven minutes without a basket in the second quarter.

On the season, UMaine shot 40.4 percent from the floor and 29.8 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.

Against Albany, the Black Bears also got caught ball-watching as the Great Danes used 12 offensive rebounds to help outscore them 32-16 in the paint.

UMaine also committed an uncharacteristic 24 turnovers, nine more than its average, and the Great Danes scored 26 points off those miscues.

At the outset of the season, Barron said he thought his team could contend for the conference title because even though it was so young, it had talent. He was right, and the future appears extremely bright.

Five of the freshmen who played at least 15 minutes per game were Europeans and the other, guard Julie Brosseau, is Canadian. That meant they also had to adapt to living in a new country and balance academics and basketball.

They now understand the challenge and should benefit from off-season weight training.

Koizar will be difficult to replace. She led the team in scoring (14.1 points per game) despite struggling from the 3-point arc (28.9 percent), and she was second in steals (1.8), assists (2.4) and 3-pointers (55).

Sophomore transfer Tanesha Sutton is respected and will take on more of a leadership role next season. She is more of a wing but is a good ball handler and penetrator and could supply some quality minutes at point guard.

The aggressive Sutton led the team in rebounding (4.8 rpg), shooting percentage (.464) and assists (2.6), and averaged 7.4 points per game.

Brosseau, another good ball handler, led UMaine in 3-pointers (59) and averaged 6.8 points per game. She should be able to boost her scoring average and her long-range shooting percentage (.337).

Both Sutton and Brosseau are decent defenders.

America East All-Rookie team selections Laia Sole (9.4 ppg, 3.6 rpg. 1.8 apg) and Blanca Millan (8.6 ppg, 2.9 rpg. 1.7 apg) had outstanding first seasons. Millan led the team in steals (1.8) and Vachon considers her one of the league’s top defenders.

Millan, who often guarded the opponent’s leading scorer, was third on the team in 3-pointers (44).

The 6-foot-2 Sole, who won the league’s Sixth Player Award, used her size, strength and post moves to become the team’s top inside scoring threat. She should be even more effective next season and should be able to reduce her team-high 87 turnovers (2.6 per game).

Freshman forwards Fanny Wadling and Anita Kelava had strong finishes. The 6-1 Wadling averaged 5 points and 3.7 rebounds and was a good passer. She ran the court well and could score inside and hit a midrange jumper.

The 6-3 Kelava led the team in blocked shots (32) and she has potential to be a productive rim protector with her long wingspan. Her numbers (3.4 ppg, 2.3 rpg) should improve noticeably next season as she can also hit a 12-foot jumper to go with her inside play.

Freshman guard Naira Caceres had a strong start before her playing time dwindled but she still finished third on the team in rebounding (3.7) and averaged 3.1 ppg. She should be more prominent next season.

Freshman forward Tihana Stojsavljevic (6-2) saw limited playing time but could contribute more because she is athletic, runs the court well and is a potentially effective rebounder and shot-blocker.

Senior Sheraton Jones and junior Kirsten Johnson, both forwards, got limited playing time but gave the Black Bears some toughness and useful minutes. Jones’ leadership will also be missed.

Sophomores Maddy McVicar of Calais and Isabel Hernandez Pepe saw a little time at guard and freshman Sierra Tapley from Bar Harbor didn’t play after having knee surgery over a year ago.

The Black Bears are expected to get some outside scoring help from incoming freshman Kelly Fogarty, who averaged over 25 points per game for Walpole (Massachusetts) High School.

UMaine held teams to 58 points per game while scoring 59.9 and should be an even better defensive team next season.