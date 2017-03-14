Sports briefs for March 14, 2017

Former UMaine defenseman signs with Monarchs

Eric Schurhamer, who finished his University of Maine hockey team this season, has signed with the East Coast Hockey League’s Manchester Monarchs.

As of Tuesday, the native of St. Paul, Minnesota, had played in three games for the Monarchs and had yet to register a point.

Schurhammer, a former UMaine alternate captain, signed with Manchester after UMaine’s season ended in the first round of the Hockey East playoffs. The Monarchs (31-19-4) have 11 regular-season games remaining.

Schurhamer played in 36 games for the Black Bears this season, registering three goals and nine assists (12 points). He finished his UMaine career with 10 & 33 in 126 games.

Patriots sign RB Burkhead

The New England Patriots signed running back Rex Burkhead on Tuesday, the team announced.

Terms of the contract were not immediately disclosed.

Burkhead spent his first four NFL seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals before becoming an unrestricted free agent earlier this month.

The 26-year-old rushed for 344 yards and two touchdowns last season after having just 31 yards on 13 carries over his first three NFL seasons.

Burkhead opened eyes by rushing for 119 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries in Cincinnati’s season-ending 27-10 victory over the Baltimore Ravens.

Burkhead also has played special teams during his career and made 12 tackles in that area last season.

Taylor took significant pay cut to stay with team

Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor restructured his contract and will take what amounts to a $10 million pay cut to stay in western New York, ESPN reported Tuesday.

Taylor signed the restricted deal last week, according to documents obtained by ESPN.

In the restructured contract, Taylor will earn $30.5 million in 2017 and 2018 combined. His contract then will be automatically voided following the 2019 Super Bowl.

Under his previous deal, Taylor would have earned $40.5 million in the 2017 and 2018 seasons combined if the Bills exercised a contract option to keep him under the team’s control through 2021.

The restructured deal avoids paying Taylor the $30.75 million that would have become guaranteed March 11. Instead, Taylor will be fully guaranteed only $15.5 million.

The Bills were expected to release Taylor if he had not agreed to the restructured deal.

It suggests Taylor thought his options were limited with other teams, especially in terms of getting a deal better than the restructured contract he signed with the Bills.

Taylor’s 2017 cap number will drop from $15.9 million to $9.7 million.

Taylor started 15 games for the Bills last season and completed 61.7 percent of his passes for 3,023 yards, 17 touchdowns and six interceptions. He was benched at the end of the campaign.

Florida QB Del Rio will undergo surgery on throwing shoulder

Two months after having surgery on his non-throwing shoulder, Florida quarterback Luke Del Rio is scheduled to have surgery on the shoulder that matters more — his right shoulder.

Gators head coach Jim McElwain announced Tuesday that Del Rio would have his throwing shoulder cleaned out on Wednesday. McElwain said the procedure was “not major,” which presumably means it will be arthroscopic surgery.

McElwain expects Del Rio, a junior, to be ready to return by the time fall practice begins. Del Rio had already been ruled out for spring practice because of the January surgery he had on his left shoulder.

Del Rio started six games for Florida last season, and the team was 5-1 in those games.

He passed for 762 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions in his first three games before a knee injury sidelined him for three weeks.

He was not has successful when he returned, throwing for 596 yards with two touchdowns and six interceptions in his three starts after his return.

He did not play after the Nov. 5 game against Arkansas.

With Del Rio sidelined for the spring, redshirt freshmen Feleipe Franks and Kyle Trask will compete for the No. 1 quarterback spot until Del Rio returns.

Del Rio is the son of Oakland Raiders coach Jack Del Rio.