Western Maine expected to bear brunt of winter storm Stella

BANGOR, Maine — A band of 18 to 24 inches of snow is expected to fall across parts of western Maine today in a storm that is expected to bury the state.

“It will be here in Portland by 9 a.m.,” meteorologist Tom Hawley of the National Weather Service Gray office said Tuesday morning. “For Portland, we’re looking at 12 to 18 inches. Interior areas, including Sanford, Hollis, will see 18 to 24 inches.

“Northwest of Portland, northwest of Lewiston, northwest of Waterville and northwest of Augusta — that is where the maximum snow will fall,” he said.

The predicted 16 inches of snow for the Bangor area has changed slightly, lead meteorologist Victor Nouhan said Tuesday from the National Weather Service office in Caribou.

“It’s 12 to 16 inches,” Nouhan said of the snow forecast. “There is a chance for a mixture in the evening hours in the Bangor area that could bring a bit of sleet and freezing rain that should taper off considerable by daybreak.”

Western Maine is expected to see the brunt of the storm, he said.

“The axis of the storm has shifted to the west,” Nouhan said.

Coastal areas of the state are expected to see fewer inches of snow, with mixing freezing rain and sleet expected in most areas. However, high winds are expected statewide.

The winds are expected to cause drifts and could cause whiteout conditions during the heaviest snowfall, expected Tuesday afternoon.

“Winds will increase,” Hawley said. “We’re predicting 30 mph winds, with gusts up to 40 or 45 along the coast. We could see some 50 mph winds right at the water’s edge.”

Meteorologists are keeping an eye on the tides, as well, Hawley said, adding that Wednesday afternoon’s high tide could cause some “splash over” along the coast.

“Most of the danger will be done, for snowfall, by 3 a.m.,” Nouhan said.

Watch bangordailynews.com for updates.