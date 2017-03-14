Wednesday, March 15, 2017: Trump diminishes America, indigenous Americans maligned, reject Trumpcare

Trump diminishes America

I voted for Donald Trump because I wanted change and I didn’t feel that Hillary Clinton would deliver on that desire.

So I voted for change, and in the short time Trump has been in office, he has delivered more chaos than any country needs or wants. He has proven himself to be an impulsive and delusional liar, a potentially loose cannon and an enemy to the values that have made this country great.

I have never been involved in politics in any way before now, but I can no longer remain silent as our neophyte president diminishes not only the presidency, but also the credibility, stability and global stature of our nation.

Enough is enough. I don’t ask you to think like me, I simply ask that you think like a patriot.

Joseph Benedetto

Calais

GOP lacks compassion

I just watched a movie about Americans held prisoners by the Japanese in World War II. I felt empathy for the prisoners, of course, not just for the situation they were in, but how it related to the situation we are in.

The lack of compassion the guards had for the prisoners reminds me about the lack of compassion the Republicans have for the weak Americans. They are punishing the people of the same country they belong to, which in my mind makes them worse than the Japanese. Instead of trying to help the sick, the poor, the elderly, they are depriving them of a right every other democratic country in the world gives to their people — the right to health care.

Instead of trying to help the common people, they are trying to eliminate environmental protections and other protections for our public land. And who profits from this oppression? The wealthy, entitled and CEOs who will benefit from insurance costs placed on people who are already deciding between medicine and food.

The lack of compassion of these people far exceeds the guards during the war as they looked on the prisoners as the enemy, but these are fellow Americans being beaten down. The people will only take so much. Isn’t that why our country threw off our oppressors in England to begin with?

Valerie Walker

Frankfort

GOP health care bill a disaster

The GOP leadership re-imagines our health care as a vehicle to transfer more money to the wealthy and to decimate Medicaid. House Speaker Paul Ryan and others are selling this plan based on two myths: that the Affordable Care Act is in a death spiral ( it’s not) and that Americans want it repealed ( we don’t).

Costs will rise under the GOP proposal. Younger and better off workers will initially pay lower premiums. But lower income and older workers will pay more. Some will hang on to bare-bones policies, delay treatment and get sicker. Many may even not buy coverage.

Our health care infrastructure will suffer collateral damage. More emergency room demand and uncompensated care for hospitals. Some hospitals will close. More medical debt and bankruptcy. Insurance markets will destabilize, especially the individual market, the only choice for small-business owners and workers, carpenters, writers, artists. Health care is an engine for jobs, and many will be lost. We will be less prepared to respond in times of disaster or epidemic.

President Donald Trump will not ride in for the rescue. The promise he remembers is the tax break for his wealthy friends. Insurance companies won’t point out this looming disaster because the proposal includes tax breaks for them. It is up to us, the “forgotten men and women,” to reject this proposal and loudly. And not to forget this betrayal next time at the polls.

Kathleen Gross

Washington

Poliquin should reject Trumpcare

The Republican health care bill is out and the analytic data are in. It’s perfectly clear that the bill would make health care more expensive (and sometimes unattainable) for older and poorer populations. It would also provide significant reductions in care for opioid addiction. One thing it does do is to provide significant tax breaks to the very wealthy.

Maine is the oldest state in the country; the 2nd Congressional District is relatively poor and has a terrible opioid addiction problem.

Why then, did Rep Bruce Poliquin enthusiastically endorse Trumpcare on the first day it was published?

Poliquin has a choice: either he can faithfully represent the 2nd District or he can continue to support Trumpcare.

If Poliquin wanted to represent a young, very wealthy population, he should have thought of that before moving to the 2nd District before he ran for office. He needs to hear from us.

George Schelling

Orland

Indigenous Americans maligned

On March 4, I attended the Hancock County Action Assembly in Ellsworth. It was setup “to build unity and a coordinated action plan in the face of national threats to our safety, health care, economy, constitutional rights, the environment and public education.” There was a large turnout. Maine Attorney General Janet Mills initially was listed as the only named speaker.

Fortunately a late addition to the program was Sherri Mitchell, a Native American and a superb spokesperson and tireless advocate for their cause. She spoke prior to Mills.

I’m glad Mills made strong statements on the issues of the day, including refugee rights. She conspicuously did not mention indigenous rights, however. Most of us, if not immigrants ourselves, are descendants of immigrants, very many of whom were refugees. We need to remind the White House and Congress that we are all immigrants, except those of Native American heritage.

Indigenous Americans have been some of the world’s most maligned, exploited and oppressed people over the past 500 years. I still want to know how Mills squares her strongly positive support for the important issue of refugees from other lands with the negative stance she has taken over Native American rights to the Penobscot River. It’s not just a boundary issue; it’s a clean water issues that affects all of us and ultimately the entire world.

We’re finally starting to understand that we need to learn the Native American approach to the Earth if any of us are to survive as civilizations and cultures.

Sam Bergman

Hancock