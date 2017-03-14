Map: Blizzard dumps 2 feet across Northeast as storm creeps into Maine

PORTLAND, Maine — The blizzard entering Maine on Tuesday afternoon dumped up to two feet of snow across parts of Pennsylvania and New York but had dropped only a few inches in the southern part of Maine by morning.

But forecasters expect Maine will look like much of the rest of the Northeast come Wednesday morning, with up to a foot of snow, possibly followed by freezing rain.

As of Tuesday morning, parts of southern Maine had reported around 2-3 inches of snow to nearby weather stations, according to the National Weather Service.

