Map: Blizzard dumps 2 feet across Northeast as storm creeps into Maine

A snowblower hangs out the back of a car driving along Route 154 in Ripley as snow began to fall Tuesday afternoon.
Micky Bedell | BDN
By Darren Fishell, BDN Staff
Posted March 14, 2017, at 1:55 p.m.

PORTLAND, Maine — The blizzard entering Maine on Tuesday afternoon dumped up to two feet of snow across parts of Pennsylvania and New York but had dropped only a few inches in the southern part of Maine by morning.

But forecasters expect Maine will look like much of the rest of the Northeast come Wednesday morning, with up to a foot of snow, possibly followed by freezing rain.

As of Tuesday morning, parts of southern Maine had reported around 2-3 inches of snow to nearby weather stations, according to the National Weather Service.

