New facility proposed for Maine Veterans’ Homes in Augusta

Maine Veterans Homes wants to build a new, 138 bed nursing facility in Augusta, across the road from MaineGeneral Medical Center. The existing facility would be replaced with what are described as “small house style” units. Marketing Director Devin Robinson said the “small home” model is the newest, most current nursing home style in the country. That’s in contrast to the current facility, which was built using a hospital format with long hallways and large units.

“It will be a separate community that will have 10 or 12 single rooms with a common area, a common kitchen, common laundry facilities, tv room, guest rooms; all of those things right in their community,” said Robinson.

He said the current facility on Cony Road is reaching the end of its useful life.

He said the Department of Veterans Affairs has signed off on plans for the new facility which faces an Augusta planning board review next month.