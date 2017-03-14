Blizzard leaves drivers stranded on I-295

TOPSHAM, Maine — The Maine Department of Transportation said that drivers were stranded on I-295 in both directions between Topsham and Freeport Tuesday night during the storm that dumped snow across the state.

Spokesperson Ted Talbot says that even some of the Maine DOT’s own vehicles were off the road in the area due to whiteout conditions, but that they would be working to help the drivers as soon as conditions improved.

The Maine State Police also issued a warning via Twitter for drivers to stay off the roads. “Plows are having a difficult time keeping up in the Freeport-Topsham area of I-295. That area should be avoided if possible.”

