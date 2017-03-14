Blizzard leaves drivers stranded on I-295

By CBS 13
Posted March 14, 2017, at 7:34 p.m.

TOPSHAM, Maine — The Maine Department of Transportation said that drivers were stranded on I-295 in both directions between Topsham and Freeport Tuesday night during the storm that dumped snow across the state.

Spokesperson Ted Talbot says that even some of the Maine DOT’s own vehicles were off the road in the area due to whiteout conditions, but that they would be working to help the drivers as soon as conditions improved.

The Maine State Police also issued a warning via Twitter for drivers to stay off the roads. “Plows are having a difficult time keeping up in the Freeport-Topsham area of I-295. That area should be avoided if possible.”

Watch bangordailynews.com for updates.

 

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. Plot thickens in Arundel couple’s mysterious deathsPlot thickens in Arundel couple’s mysterious deaths
  2. Bangor man cleared in 2009 stabbing, charged Monday with five feloniesBangor man cleared in 2009 stabbing, charged Monday with five felonies
  3. Suspect shot during violent home invasion in SidneySuspect shot during violent home invasion in Sidney
  4. Florida trio arrested in Maine as part of alleged credit card fraud ringFlorida trio arrested in Maine as part of alleged credit card fraud ring
  5. Massive storm expected to dump foot or more across the stateMassive storm expected to dump foot or more across the state

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs