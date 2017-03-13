Prominent Maine defense attorney Daniel Lilley dies

Defense attorney Daniel Lilley of Portland talks with reporters outside the Washington County Judicial Center in December after a jury found his client Matthew Davis guilty on two counts of murder.
Judy Harrison | BDN
Defense attorney Daniel Lilley of Portland talks with reporters outside the Washington County Judicial Center in December after a jury found his client Matthew Davis guilty on two counts of murder.
By CBS 13
Posted March 13, 2017, at 8:21 a.m.

PORTLAND, Maine — Daniel Lilley, a prominent defense attorney who was involved in several high profile cases, has died, according to friends of his family.

F. Lee Bailey, another prominent attorney who worked on the OJ Simpson case, confirmed Lilley’s passing Sunday afternoon. Bailey told CBS 13’s Kim Block he spoke with Lilley’s family.

Lilley’s most recent high-profile case involved defending Mark Strong in 2012. Strong was the alleged business partner of Alexis Wright in the Kennebunk Zumba case. Wright was charged with running a prostitution business out of a Kennebunk Zumba studio. The case grabbed national and international headlines.

Bailey says Lilley passed away in the hospital and had been suffering from ongoing health issues.

 

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. Winter storm on track to dump a foot of snow across Maine this weekWinter storm on track to dump a foot of snow across Maine this week
  2. A Maine politician proposed a seat-belt law for dogs. You could hear the howls.A Maine politician proposed a seat-belt law for dogs. You could hear the howls.
  3. Sagadahoc deputy crashes cruiser after reportedly nodding offSagadahoc deputy crashes cruiser after reportedly nodding off
  4. Teens arrested after burglary spree in Patten
  5. John McCain to Trump: Retract wiretapping claim or prove itJohn McCain to Trump: Retract wiretapping claim or prove it

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs

Top Stories

Similar Articles

More in State