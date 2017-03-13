Prominent Maine defense attorney Daniel Lilley dies

PORTLAND, Maine — Daniel Lilley, a prominent defense attorney who was involved in several high profile cases, has died, according to friends of his family.

F. Lee Bailey, another prominent attorney who worked on the OJ Simpson case, confirmed Lilley’s passing Sunday afternoon. Bailey told CBS 13’s Kim Block he spoke with Lilley’s family.

Lilley’s most recent high-profile case involved defending Mark Strong in 2012. Strong was the alleged business partner of Alexis Wright in the Kennebunk Zumba case. Wright was charged with running a prostitution business out of a Kennebunk Zumba studio. The case grabbed national and international headlines.

Bailey says Lilley passed away in the hospital and had been suffering from ongoing health issues.